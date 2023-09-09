Someone mistook a group of meditating yoga students as the victims of a “mass killing” and made a police report.

The Seascape Cafe in Lincolnshire, England, said in a statement that the police rushed to their building on Wednesday night after receiving a report of a mass killing.

“If anyone heard the mass of police sirens in Chapel St Leonard’s at 9.30pm last night, then please be reassured,” said the statement, which was published on Thursday.

“They were on their way to the observatory after someone had reported a mass killing in our building. Having seen several people laying on the floor … Which actually turned out to be the yoga class in meditation,” the cafe said in the statement.

Seascape Cafe is located in Lincolnshire’s North Sea Observatory. The marine observatory opened in 2018 and hosts exhibitions in the local area, per the Lincolnshire County Council’s website.