UK parliament researcher arrested for China spying, report says

UK police said on Saturday they had arrested a man in his 20s for spying, with the Sunday Times reporting he was a researcher in Britain’s parliament suspected of working for China.

“Officers from the Metropolitan Police Service arrested two men on 13 March on suspicion of offences under section 1 of the Official Secrets Act, 1911,” the force said.

“A man in his 30s was arrested at an address in Oxfordshire and a man in his 20s was arrested at an address in Edinburgh.”

The Sunday Times said the suspect in his 20s had contacts with MPs from the ruling Conservative Party while working as a parliamentary researcher. They included Security Minister Tom Tugendhat and Alicia Kearns, the chairman of the Commons foreign affairs committee.

British lawmaker Alicia Kearns speaks to members of the media in Taipei, Taiwan in December 2022. Photo: Reuter

He is a Briton who has worked on international policy, including relations with Beijing, and previously worked in China, the paper added.