Nearly a third of women surgeons in Britain have been sexually assaulted by a colleague in the past five years, according to a study published on Tuesday and described as a “#MeToo moment” for surgery.

The study, in the British Journal of Surgery, said its results “indicate that both sexual harassment and sexual assault may be commonplace in the UK surgical environment, and that rape happens”.

Analysing over 1,400 responses to an anonymous online survey among UK surgical workforce members, the study found that 29.9 per cent of women reported being sexually assaulted by a colleague over the last five years compared to 6.9 per cent of the men.

The survey also showed that 63.3 per cent of women polled said they experienced being sexually harassed by colleagues as did 23.7 per cent of the men.

“These findings show that women and men in the surgical workforce are living different realities. For women, being around colleagues is more often going to mean witnessing, and being a target of, sexual misconduct,” the study said.