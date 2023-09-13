Norwegian princess who speaks to angels sets date to marry ‘quack’ Hollywood shaman, who believes ‘cancer is a choice’
- The romance between the princess and Durek Verrett, has not gone down well in Norway, where his alternative medicine methods have seen him labelled a ‘quack’
- Verrett has suggested cancer is a choice, and recommended exercises to remove ‘imprints’ from women’s vaginas left by previous sexual partners
Norway’s Princess Martha Louise, the oldest child of King Harald and Queen Sonja, will marry self-proclaimed shaman Durek Verrett on August 31, 2024, the couple announced on Wednesday.
The wedding will be held in the town of Geiranger, on the shores of a fiord of the same name, designated a Unesco World Heritage site in southwestern Norway.
“We are incredibly happy to be able to celebrate our love in Geiranger’s beautiful surroundings,” the couple said in a statement.
Martha Louise and Durek Verrett announced their engagement in June 2022, receiving the blessing of King Harald who also married a commoner when he wed Sonja in 1968.
In a separate statement on Wednesday, the king, queen and Crown Prince Haakon congratulated the couple and said they were “happy to welcome Durek Verrett into the family”.
The African-American, who calls himself a “sixth generation shaman” and counts Gwyneth Paltrow and Antonio Banderas among his followers, has made waves in Norway over the years.
He has suggested cancer is a choice, and recommended exercises to remove “imprints” from women’s vaginas left by previous sexual partners.
“He’s an impostor, a charlatan and a quack,” columnist and humorist Dagfinn Nordbo wrote last year.
Fourth in the line of succession, Martha Louise, a divorced mother of three daughters, is herself no stranger to controversy.
A fan of alternative therapies, she claims to be able to speak with angels, a gift she has shared – and profited from – in books and courses.
In November 2022, she relinquished her royal duties to concentrate on her alternative medicine business with Verrett.
She kept her title, but agreed not to use it in her commercial endeavours.
She was previously married to Ari Behn, a flamboyant writer who committed suicide in 2019, three years after their divorce.