Norway’s Princess Martha Louise, the oldest child of King Harald and Queen Sonja, will marry self-proclaimed shaman Durek Verrett on August 31, 2024, the couple announced on Wednesday.

The romance between the 51-year-old princess and Verrett, a Hollywood spiritual guru, has not gone down well in the Scandinavian country, where his alternative medicine methods and statements have seen him labelled a “quack”.

The wedding will be held in the town of Geiranger, on the shores of a fiord of the same name, designated a Unesco World Heritage site in southwestern Norway.

“We are incredibly happy to be able to celebrate our love in Geiranger’s beautiful surroundings,” the couple said in a statement.

Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise and her fiancé shaman Durek Verrett. Photo: Instagram @iam_marthalouise

Martha Louise and Durek Verrett announced their engagement in June 2022, receiving the blessing of King Harald who also married a commoner when he wed Sonja in 1968.