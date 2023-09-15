China trying to headhunt British citizens in key roles, UK government says

China is targeting top British officials to access secrets, the government in London said on Thursday, as it responded to criticisms about its policies towards the Asian superpower.

Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) in a July report called the UK government’s approach to tackling Chinese espionage “completely inadequate” and lacking coordination.

The official government response came just days after revelations that a parliamentary researcher was arrested earlier this year on suspicion of spying for China, prompting a denial from Beijing.

The domestic intelligence service MI5 also warned the ruling Conservative party that two would-be MPs could be Chinese spies.

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Photo: UK Parliament via AFP

“The government recognises that Chinese recruitment schemes have tried to headhunt British and allied nationals in key positions and with sensitive knowledge and experience, including from government, military, industry and wider society,” it said in a 48-page response.