Germany climate activists spray Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate with orange paint

Activists from the Last Generation environmental group sprayed orange paint on all six columns of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Sunday as the city braces for more climate demonstrations in the coming days.

Police took 14 people into custody on suspicion of criminal damage to property and cordoned off the German capital’s most iconic sight. Dozens of emergency personnel responded to the incident.

Last Generation said that fire extinguishers were used to spray the landmark on Sunday morning.

Paint was also sprayed on Pariser Platz, the square located in front of the Brandenburg Gate at the western end of Unter den Linden boulevard.