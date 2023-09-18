Human rights in Russia weaken ‘significantly’ since Ukraine war, amid ‘systemic crackdown’ on society: UN
- The report alleges that Russia has carried out mass arbitrary arrests of war critics and those detained risk death from ‘persistent use of torture’
- It is the first time the UN Human Rights Council has been mandated to examine one of its five ‘P5’ members that hold permanent seats on the Security Council
It is the first time the 16-year-old UN Human Rights Council (HRC) has been mandated to examine the record of one of its so-called “P5” members, which hold permanent seats on the Security Council.
Putin defends arrests of critics during ‘armed conflict’ with Ukraine
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he could not comment for the time being because he had yet seen the report.
“(The expert) has documented the recent legislative restrictions that are being used to muzzle civil society and punish human rights activists and others for their anti-war stance,” the report said in its conclusions.
“The often-violent enforcement of these laws and regulations has resulted in a systematic crackdown on civil society organisations that has closed civic space and independent media,” it said.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has passed stronger laws to punish dissenters and perceived traitors.
Moscow has previously said it would not cooperate with the probe.
A debate on the report’s findings is expected at the HRC’s ongoing session in Geneva on Thursday. European Union countries are set to seek a renewal of Katzarova’s mandate. More than a dozen non-governmental organisations have written to diplomats in Geneva asking them to support the renewal, a letter showed.