South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Russia
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in March while on a reporting trip and accused of espionage, is escorted into a court in Moscow on August 24. Photo: Reuters
WorldEurope

Human rights in Russia weaken ‘significantly’ since Ukraine war, amid ‘systemic crackdown’ on society: UN

  • The report alleges that Russia has carried out mass arbitrary arrests of war critics and those detained risk death from ‘persistent use of torture’
  • It is the first time the UN Human Rights Council has been mandated to examine one of its five ‘P5’ members that hold permanent seats on the Security Council
Russia
Reuters
Reuters
Why you can trust SCMP
The human rights situation in Russia has significantly deteriorated since it invaded Ukraine in February last year, a United Nations expert said on Monday, describing a “systematic crackdown” on civil society and calling for redress.
The report by Special Rapporteur Mariana Katzarova alleges that Russian authorities have carried out mass arbitrary arrests of critics of the war and says those detained risk death due to the “persistent use of torture and ill-treatment”.

It is the first time the 16-year-old UN Human Rights Council (HRC) has been mandated to examine the record of one of its so-called “P5” members, which hold permanent seats on the Security Council.

Putin defends arrests of critics during ‘armed conflict’ with Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he could not comment for the time being because he had yet seen the report.

There was no immediate comment from the Russian diplomatic mission in Geneva. Moscow has previously called criticism of its domestic rights record unfounded and denied targeting civilians in Ukraine, where it says it is carrying out a “special military operation” to destroy military infrastructure.

“(The expert) has documented the recent legislative restrictions that are being used to muzzle civil society and punish human rights activists and others for their anti-war stance,” the report said in its conclusions.

Advertisement

“The often-violent enforcement of these laws and regulations has resulted in a systematic crackdown on civil society organisations that has closed civic space and independent media,” it said.

03:02

Freed Russian convicts took part in Wagner mutiny in Moscow

Freed Russian convicts took part in Wagner mutiny in Moscow

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has passed stronger laws to punish dissenters and perceived traitors.

UN expert Katzarova, a former journalist from Bulgaria who led investigations during the two Chechen wars for Amnesty International, also referred to attempts by Russia to obstruct her mandate, saying such actions showed “a lack of political will to uphold its human rights obligations”.

Moscow has previously said it would not cooperate with the probe.

Advertisement

A debate on the report’s findings is expected at the HRC’s ongoing session in Geneva on Thursday. European Union countries are set to seek a renewal of Katzarova’s mandate. More than a dozen non-governmental organisations have written to diplomats in Geneva asking them to support the renewal, a letter showed.

Advertisement
Post