Germany has banned a local chapter of the US-based Hammerskins neo-Nazi group known for its white supremacist rock concerts, the interior ministry said on Tuesday.

Hammerskins Deutschland, a group of around 130 people, aimed to spread “a racial doctrine based on Nazi ideology”, a statement said.

Police raided the homes of 28 group members across several regions on Tuesday morning, including Berlin and Bavaria, it said. Some subchapters of the group and a spin-off known as Crew 28 were also banned.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said it was “a hard blow against organised right-wing extremism” that would send “a clear signal against racism and antisemitism”.