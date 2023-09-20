A British inquiry reported that migrants awaiting deportation suffered physical and verbal abuse at a government-run detention centre, and recommended that no one be kept in such “prison-like” conditions for more than 28 days.

Inquiry chairwoman Kate Eves said migrants suffered “shocking treatment” at the Brook House Immigration Removal Centre near Gatwick Airport, south of London.

Eves said the facility had a “toxic” staff culture, and migrants faced racist and derogatory language, dehumanising comments and the inappropriate use of force.

“The most serious of these incidents involved the application of pressure to a detained man’s neck while he was in extreme distress,” her report said.

A detainee inside Brook House Immigration Removal Centre. File photo: Reuters

“If you are going to detain people in immigration removal centres, you have to do so humanely,” Eves said.