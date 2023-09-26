British police have opened a sex crimes investigation triggered by news reports about comedian Russell Brand.

London’s Metropolitan Police force said on Monday that it had “received a number of allegations of sexual offences” after a television documentary and newspaper investigations. It said there have been no arrests.

Brand, 48, denies allegations of sexual assault made by four women in a Channel 4 television documentary and The Times and Sunday Times newspapers. The accusers, who have not been named, include one who said she was sexually assaulted during a relationship with him when she was 16. Another woman says Brand raped her in Los Angeles in 2012.

British comedian and actor Russell Brand in London on September 16. Photo: PA Wire /dpa

The police force did not name Brand in its statement, but referred to the recent articles and documentary. It said detectives were investigating allegations of “non-recent” sexual offences, both in London and elsewhere.