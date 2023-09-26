Spanish prosecutors have charged pop star Shakira with failing to pay 6.7 million euros (US$7.1 million) in tax on her 2018 income, authorities said on Tuesday, in Spain’s latest fiscal allegations against the Colombian singer.

Shakira is alleged to have used an offshore company based in a tax haven to avoid paying the tax, Barcelona prosecutors said in a statement.

She has been notified of the charges in Miami, where she lives, according to the statement.

Shakira arrives at court in Madrid in March 2019. Photo: AP

Shakira is already due to be tried in Barcelona on November 20 in a separate case that hinges on where she lived between 2012-14. In that case, prosecutors allege she failed to pay 14.5 million euros (US$15.4 million) in tax.