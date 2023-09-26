Spain charges Colombian pop singer Shakira with tax evasion for second time, demands US$7.1 million
Spanish prosecutors have charged pop star Shakira with failing to pay 6.7 million euros (US$7.1 million) in tax on her 2018 income, authorities said on Tuesday, in Spain’s latest fiscal allegations against the Colombian singer.
Shakira is alleged to have used an offshore company based in a tax haven to avoid paying the tax, Barcelona prosecutors said in a statement.
She has been notified of the charges in Miami, where she lives, according to the statement.
Shakira is already due to be tried in Barcelona on November 20 in a separate case that hinges on where she lived between 2012-14. In that case, prosecutors allege she failed to pay 14.5 million euros (US$15.4 million) in tax.
Spanish tax officials opened the latest case against Shakira last July. After reviewing the evidence gathered over the last two months, prosecutors have decided to bring charges. No date for a trial was set.
The public relations firm that previously has handled Shakira’s affairs, Llorente y Cuenca, made no immediate comment.
Last July, it said the artist had “always acted in concordance with the law and on the advice of her financial advisers.”