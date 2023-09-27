UK approves controversial North Sea oil and gas plan that activists say will ‘shatter climate commitments’
The North Sea Transition Authority, a UK oil and gas regulator, said in a statement that it had “granted development and production consent for the Rosebank field, northwest of Shetland” to a Norwegian-Israeli joint venture.
Equinor has an 80 per cent interest in the project and Ithaca the remainder.
Wednesday’s announcement comes one week after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak softened policies aimed at the UK achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
He did this by saying a ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars would be pushed back from 2030 to 2035.
Sunak also announced an easing of energy efficiency targets for rental properties and backtracked on plans to make homeowners replace gas boilers with heat pumps.
The UK oil and gas regulator on Wednesday said the decision to authorise new North Sea output had taken “net zero considerations into account throughout the project’s life cycle”.
But the announcement triggered fierce criticism from green groups.
“It won’t improve energy security or lower bills – but it will shatter our climate commitments.”
Philip Evans, Greenpeace UK’s climate campaigner, said “Sunak has proven once and for all that he puts the profits of oil companies above everyday people”.
He added in a statement: “We know that relying on fossil fuels is terrible for our energy security, the cost of living, and the climate.”