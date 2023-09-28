The 1975 announced this week that the band will go on an “indefinite hiatus” from performing after the end of its ongoing tour, which ends in the spring.

The band made the announcement during Tuesday’s performance in Sacramento, California, at the Golden 1 Center, the first stop of its Still … At Their Very Best tour.

“It’s wonderful you’re all here,” the band’s frontman, Matty Healy, told the crowd on Tuesday evening, according to video of the performance. “After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus with shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight. Thank you so much.”

Representatives for the 1975 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.