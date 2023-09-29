UK teen arrested after famous ‘Robin Hood Tree’ cut down at Hadrian’s Wall

Britain’s Sycamore Gap tree, a much-loved landmark whose dramatic silhouette featured in a Hollywood movie and was photographed by tourists from around the world, was cut down overnight in what police called a “deliberate act of vandalism”.

Police said they had arrested a 16-year old boy in connection with the felling of the statuesque sycamore in northern England, which is set in a natural dip in the otherwise treeless, sweeping landscape alongside Hadrian’s Wall.

It was also known as the “Robin Hood Tree” after featuring in Kevin Costner’s 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

Photographs showed the tree, estimated to be hundreds of years old and voted “English Tree of the Year” in 2016, lying on its side across the wall next to a freshly-cut stump.

The Sycamore Gap tree is seen in June along Hadrian’s Wall near Hexham, northern England. Photo: AFP

“This is a world-renowned landmark and the events of today have caused significant shock, sadness and anger throughout the local community and beyond,” said Superintendent Kevin Waring, of Northumbria Police.