Student gunman kills three in Rotterdam twin shootings, Dutch police say

Three people have been killed after a 32-year-old gunman opened fire at a house and a hospital in Rotterdam on Thursday.

Dutch police said they were still investigating the motive for the twin attacks by the man dressed in combat gear, who also set fire to the hospital.

The man first burst into a house in the Dutch port city and opened fire, killing a 39-year-old woman and seriously wounding her 14-year-old daughter, police chief Fred Westerbeke told reporters. The girl later died from her injuries.

He then moved to a classroom at the Erasmus MC hospital, shooting dead a 46-year-old teacher before starting a fire in the facility, sparking panic.

People stand on the pavement near a medical centre on Thursday after Dutch police arrest a shooting suspect in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Photo: Reuters

Elite police stormed the hospital, as panicked doctors in white coats flooded out of the building pushing patients in wheelchairs and on stretchers.