Police in Slovakia have fined the owner of a car after a speed camera appeared to show a dog behind the wheel.

The vehicle was travelling 11km (6.8 miles) an hour over the speed limit in the village of Šterusy, in western Slovakia.

The image captured by a speed camera appears to show only a dog in the driver’s seat.

Slovakian police said in a post on Facebook on Friday that the image showed a brown dog “sitting obediently behind the wheel of a Škoda”, according to an English translation.

A 31-year-old man claimed that his dog had suddenly leapt onto his lap, according to the police.