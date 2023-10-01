Turkey’s interior minister said on Sunday that two terrorists carried out a bomb attack in front of the ministry buildings in Ankara.

The ministry said the attackers arrived in a commercial vehicle around 9.30am “in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our Ministry of the Interior, and carried out a bomb attack.”

“One of the terrorists blew himself up and the other was neutralised,” the ministry added on social media, saying two officers received “minor injuries”.

The targeted district is home to several other ministries and the Turkish parliament, which was due to reopen today with an address from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to Turkish media.

The media earlier reported that an explosion was heard near the parliament and ministerial buildings, and broadcasters showed footage of debris scattered on a street near the Interior Ministry.