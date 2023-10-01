Terrorist ‘blows himself up’ in Turkey’s capital Ankara in front of parliament
- The Interior ministry said two attackers ‘carried out a bomb attack’, and that one blew himself up while the other was ‘neutralised’
- The district is home to several ministries and the Turkish parliament, which was due to reopen today with an address from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey’s interior minister said on Sunday that two terrorists carried out a bomb attack in front of the ministry buildings in Ankara.
The ministry said the attackers arrived in a commercial vehicle around 9.30am “in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our Ministry of the Interior, and carried out a bomb attack.”
“One of the terrorists blew himself up and the other was neutralised,” the ministry added on social media, saying two officers received “minor injuries”.
The targeted district is home to several other ministries and the Turkish parliament, which was due to reopen today with an address from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to Turkish media.
The media earlier reported that an explosion was heard near the parliament and ministerial buildings, and broadcasters showed footage of debris scattered on a street near the Interior Ministry.
Footage showed soldiers, ambulances, fire trucks and an armoured vehicle gathered near the centre of Turkey’s capital, where police had blocked several nearby roads.
The Ankara prosecutor’s office said it was opening an investigation and banned access to the area.
Nobody immediately claimed the attack.
Erdogan was set to speak during the opening of this parliamentary session, which must validate Sweden’s entry into the Nato alliance.
Hungary and Turkey in July lifted their vetoes against Sweden’s entry into the Atlantic alliance, but have been slow to ratify its membership.
Erdogan indicated in July that ratification by the Turkish parliament would not take place before October, but it is expected to be approved during this parliamentary year.
For months, Erdogan has been putting pressure on Sweden to take action against Koran desecrations that have strained relations between the two countries.
Finland became Nato’s 31st member country in April, after three decades of military non-alignment and in the midst of the war in Ukraine.
The capital Ankara has been the scene of several attacks, particularly during the years 2015 and 2016 – many claimed by the outlawed separatist group the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), or Islamic State group.
The PKK, which has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, is blacklisted as a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies.
PKK-affiliated Kurdish militants control most of northeastern Syria.
In October 2015 an attack in front of a central station in Ankara claimed by Islamic State group killed 109 people.
The most recent bomb attack in Turkey was in a shopping street in Istanbul in November 2022, where six were killed and 81 were injured.
There was no claim of responsibility, but Turkey accused the outlawed PKK of being behind the attack and said it had detained 46 people including a Syrian woman suspected of planting the device.
The bombing took place in the popular shopping street of Istiklal Avenue on a Sunday afternoon.