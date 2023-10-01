At least 11 people were killed in a fire in a Spanish nightclub on Sunday morning, authorities said, with rescue efforts still ongoing.

Emergency services said on social media platform X, that firefighters were continuing to work at the scene and had not ruled out “the possibility of finding more victims.”

Rescuers said they were first alerted at around 6am local time that a fire had broken out in the two-storey nightclub.

They finally managed to enter around 8am and discovered four bodies, then two others around forty minutes later. An hour later, the Murcia town hall confirmed the toll had risen to seven. Then later confirmed it was 11.

Bystanders look on after a fire broke out at a nightclub Murcia, southeastern Spain. Photo: EPA-EFE

According to photos released by emergency services, the fire broke out in the Teatre nightclub, also called Fonda Milagros. The photos showed water hosepipes from fire trucks still spraying the blackened facade of the club.