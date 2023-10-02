BAE Systems awarded £4 billion UK contract for Aukus attack submarine programme
- The US, UK and Australia in March unveiled details of the Aukus plan to provide Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines from the early 2030s
- Britain, which will also operate the submarines, is pivoting its foreign and defence policy towards Indo-Pacific
Britain’s government has awarded BAE Systems a £4 billion (US$4.9 billion) contract as part of the Aukus programme with Australia and the United States to build attack submarines, defence minister Grant Shapps and the company said on Sunday.
BAE Systems, which has said Aukus will be “significant” for the company, said in a statement the defence ministry had awarded it the funding to cover development work to 2028, allowing it to start detailed design work on the submarines.
“This multi billion pound investment in the Aukus submarine programme will help deliver the long-term hunter-killer submarine capabilities the UK needs,” Shapps said in the statement.
The contract will secure funding for infrastructure work at the BAE Systems site in Barrow-in-Furness, northwest England, and the company said it would help fund 5,000 jobs.
BAE Systems said manufacturing of the submarines would start towards the end of the decade, with the first SSN-Aukus vessel expected to be delivered in the late 2030s.
“This funding reinforces the government’s support to our UK submarine enterprise and allows us to mature the design, and invest in critical skills and infrastructure to support our long-term national security,” said BAE Systems CEO Charles Woodburn.