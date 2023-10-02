One million people join opposition protest two weeks before Polish election

Around 1 million people joined a protest by Poland’s largest opposition alliance in Warsaw against the policies of the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) ruling party.

The march through the centre of the Polish capital on Sunday comes two weeks before parliamentary elections. Densely packed, the participants marched while carrying placards with slogans including “We have had enough and want change” and “Together we have strength.”

Polish opposition leader, former premier and head of the centrist Civic Coalition bloc, Donald Tusk addresses protesters at a rally in Warsaw on Sunday. Photo: AFP

“Nothing can stop this force,” former prime minister Donald Tusk said on Sunday. “Let no one in the ranks of power up there have any illusions. This change is inevitable.”