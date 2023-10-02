Some 600 British soldiers are to be deployed in Kosovo to reinforce Nato’s presence in the former province of Serbia which was last week rocked by armed clashes, the alliance said on Sunday.

They are from a reserve force made available at the weekend to KFOR, the force deployed by Nato in Kosovo, to deal with the situation and the resurgence of tension in the region.

Kosovo police officers patrol in Banjska village, Kosovo on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

“The UK is deploying around 200 soldiers from the 1st Battalion of the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment to join a 400-strong UK contingent already exercising in Kosovo, and further reinforcements will follow from other Allies,” said Dylan White, Nato spokesman.