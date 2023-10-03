Slovakia on Monday accused Moscow of interfering in its parliamentary election and summoned a Russian embassy official, following remarks by Russia’s foreign intelligence service director about US “interference” in the country.

“We consider such deliberately disseminated misinformation to be inadmissible interference by the Russian Federation in the electoral process in the Slovak Republic,” Slovakia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The populist Smer-SD party led by Slovak former prime minister Robert Fico took 23 per cent in Saturday’s vote, beating the centrist Progressive Slovakia at 18 per cent.

In a statement issued before the election, Russia’s foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin had labelled Progressive Slovakia “the US proxies” and said Washington had “increased its interference in the domestic political situation in Slovakia”.

The foreign ministry in Bratislava in response on Monday summoned a Russian embassy official and called on Moscow to “stop disinformation activities aimed at Slovakia”.