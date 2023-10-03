EU to assess risks of critical technologies being weaponised

The European Commission will assess the risks of four critical technologies, including semiconductors and artificial intelligence , being weaponised by countries not aligned with its values and will take measures next year to tackle the issue, a European Union official said on Monday.

The move by the EU executive is part of the European Union’s economic security strategy announced in June and echoes similar measures taken by the United States , Australia and other countries concerned about China’s increasingly assertive role.

The other two critical technologies on the EU list are quantum technologies and biotechnologies such as vaccines and genome sequencing.

“The Commission will do risk assessments of these four technologies with member states. The deadline is by the end of the year. The next step is to mitigate the risks next year,” the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Possible measures could include export controls and partnering with like-minded allies.