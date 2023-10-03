Ukrainian officials reacted to a social media post by billionaire Elon Musk that made fun of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s repeated calls for Western military and financial aid to fight Russian forces.

Musk owns the social media platform X – formerly known as Twitter – where he posted a meme of Zelensky earlier Monday.

The caption read: “When it’s been five minutes and you haven’t asked for a billion dollars in aid”.

The Ukrainian leader and his top lieutenants have appealed to their allies throughout the war to secure billions of dollars of military aid to weather and push back Russia’s invasion.

The speaker of Ukraine’s parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, hit back at Musk’s jibe with his own post on X.