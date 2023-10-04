Italian police arrested 33 people on Wednesday in a new crackdown on a network of Chinese money brokers who allegedly laundered over 50 million euro (US$52.5 million) from drug trafficking groups, including the ‘Ndrangheta mafia.

Guardia di Finanza police colonel Francesco Ruis told Reuters a distinctive aspect of the case was the connection created between organisations like the ‘Ndrangheta and Chinese entities providing financial services.

Ruis, who led the latest investigation in Rome, said the figure of more than 50 million euros in tracked financial movements did not give the true dimensions of the affair.

“This is what we have tracked from 2020 to 2022, but investigations cannot trace all operations. It’s like doing a stakeout, you see 20 per cent of what happens”, he said.

Guardia di Finanza police said in a statement they had arrested 33 people, including seven Chinese nationals, in Rome and in other six Italian towns on charges of organised criminal conspiracy for drug trafficking and money laundering.