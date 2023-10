Moldova’s pro-European President, Maia Sandu, said Russia’s Wagner paramilitary force was the main force behind an attempt to foment a coup against her, she told the Financial Times in an interview published on Friday.

Sandu, interviewed by the Financial Times during the European Union’s European Political Community summit in Spain, said Wagner’s late leader Yevgeny Prigozhin stood behind the bid to overthrow her.

She also said Moscow remained engaged in attempts to destabilise the country lying between Ukraine and EU member Romania, notably by funnelling money into Moldova to bribe voters in next month’s local elections.

“The information that we have is that it was a plan prepared by [Prigozhin’s] team,” Sandu told the FT in reference to the alleged coup, adding that the group was trying to get anti-government protests, held periodically since last year, to turn violent.