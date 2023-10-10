The report stated: “These allowances will manifest as passports that force people to ration their carbon in line with the global carbon budget, which is 750 billion tonnes until 2050.

It predicted that “personal carbon allowances” may be introduced to reduce emissions.

A report by Intrepid Travel claimed drastic measures could be introduced as many popular destinations face “extinction”.

International travel could be restricted by carbon passports as global temperatures rise, an international holiday company has warned.

“By 2040, we can expect to see limitations imposed on the amount of travel that is permitted each year.”

It added that travellers will be “forced to forgo the horizon-expanding experiences so readily embraced by today’s tourists”.

The report, produced in partnership with foresight agency, The Future Laboratory, warned that climate change means destinations such as Greece and Majorca may become too hot for many people to enjoy summer holidays, causing a switch to cooler locations such as Belgium, Slovenia and Poland.

It stated: “At this pivotal moment in climate history, lack of action from the travel industry will see catastrophic and fatal trends continue to develop.”

Thousands of holidaymakers were on the Greek island of Rhodes when parts of it were devastated by wildfires in July.

Intrepid Travel predicts that a cohort of people it describes as “travel transformers” will spark the emergence of “regenerative travel”, focusing on the social and environmental impact of holidays.

“The direct, catastrophic impact of climate change has for too long been viewed as something distant in the future. But this is no longer an impending event; it’s happening now,” Darrell Wade, co-founder and chairman of the company, said.

“Tourism must evolve and become regenerative, as the current model is unsustainable. We must recognise that the future needs to be different from business as usual, and that the climate crisis is not a competitive advantage,” he said.

“The clock is ticking for our planet and the future of the travel and tourism industry. There is limited time left, and immediate collective action and innovation is needed to decarbonise travel together and truly achieve the immense potential for sustainable development within our industry.”