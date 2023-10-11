Nato member Finland on alert after suspected sabotage of gas pipeline

Finland is on alert as it suspects a gas pipeline leak in the Baltic Sea was caused by a deliberate act of destruction, fuelling concerns about the safety of Europe’s energy infrastructure.

The gas pipeline connecting Nato members Finland and Estonia started leaking at the weekend, and people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday the investigation is proceeding on the basis that it was sabotage.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said it was caused by an “external source” as he declined to speculate who may be responsible.

“It makes sense to increase our security of supply, secure critical infrastructure,” Orpo told reporters in Helsinki. “The wise prepare. If something like this, so far inexplicable, happens, then it can also happen again.”

A view of the Balticconector pipeline as it is pulled into the sea in Paldiski, Estonia in 2019. Photo: Elering via Reuter

European gas prices jumped, as the leak revived concerns about the vulnerability of energy infrastructure particularly in the context of the war in Ukraine.