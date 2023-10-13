A van packed with migrants crashed at a motorway junction in southern Germany on Friday after the driver accelerated to avoid a police check, killing seven people and injuring 16, authorities said.

A police patrol noticed the overloaded vehicle on the A94 motorway east of Munich at about 3.15am and tried to stop it, police said. The driver did not react and accelerated to 180kph (112mph). Shortly afterwards, he lost control of the vehicle when he took a turning off the motorway and the van overturned, hurling several of the 23 people on board out of the vehicle.

Seven people were killed, including a 6-year-old child, police said in a statement. The other 16 were injured, some of them seriously, and were taken to hospitals. The people on board were Syrian and Turkish citizens.

The driver and suspected smuggler, a 24-year-old stateless man resident in Austria, was among the injured. Police said he was formally detained at a hospital and is under investigation on suspicion of murder among other offences.