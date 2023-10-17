Suspect at large after two Swedes shot dead in Brussels

Two Swedes were killed in a shooting late on Monday in central Brussels, police said, prompting Belgium’s prime minister and senior cabinet minister to hunker down at their crisis centre for an emergency meeting.

It was not immediately clear if the shooting was linked to terrorism, or to the international uproar over the Israel-Hamas war.

“A horrible shooting in Brussels, and the perpetrator is actively being tracked down,” said Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden, adding that she is joining government talks at the National Crisis Centre.

Media reports broadcast amateur videos showing a man shooting several times near a station using a large weapon.