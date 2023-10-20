Britain’s ruling Conservative Party suffered two damaging by-election defeats to Labour on Friday, boding ill for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his party’s chances at the next general election.

The elections were in traditionally safe Tory seats, but Labour managed to overturn huge majorities in both on a notable evening for the opposition party.

Labour had played down its prospects in the “super safe” seats of Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire in central England, but its candidates Sarah Edwards and Alistair Strathern will now take their places in the House of Commons, where the Tories still hold a large overall majority.

However, the Conservatives’ prospects of winning another term at the next election, due before January 2025, are looking bleak after the latest blows, with voters taking out their frustrations over an ongoing cost-of-living crisis and a series of scandals.

Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party. Photo: Bloomberg

Edwards, who overturned a majority of 20,000 to win in Tamworth, said voters had sent a message that “they have had enough of this failed government that has crashed the economy and destroyed public services”.