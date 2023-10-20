A 16-year-old was arrested over a bomb hoax outside Paris, police sources said on Friday, as authorities scrambled to halt a week of bomb scares at airports, schools and landmarks.

The spate of fake threats has hit a country on high alert since the Hamas attack on Israel, Israel’s ensuing assault on Gaza and the fatal stabbing of a teacher in the northern French city of Arras last week.

The teenager was arrested on Thursday in Saint-Ouen-l’Aumône, a town northwest of Paris, over a bomb threat emailed to his school.

Around 1,200 people, including around a thousand pupils, were subsequently evacuated from the Jean Perrin high school.