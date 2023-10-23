Global billionaire tax could yield US$250 billion, EU researchers say

Governments should open a new front in the international clampdown on tax evasion with a global minimum tax on billionaires, which could raise US$250 billion annually, the EU Tax Observatory said on Monday.

If levied, the sum would be equivalent to only 2 per cent of the nearly US$13 trillion in wealth owned by the 2,700 billionaires globally, the research group hosted at the Paris School of Economics said.

Currently billionaires’ effective personal tax is often far less than what other taxpayers of more modest means pay because they can park wealth in shell companies sheltering them from income tax, the group said in its 2024 Global Tax Evasion Report.

“In our view, this is difficult to justify because it risks to undermine the sustainability of tax systems and the social acceptability of taxation,” the observatory’s director Gabriel Zucman told journalists.

02:58 Philippine Nobel laureate Maria Ressa cleared of final tax evasion charge Philippine Nobel laureate Maria Ressa cleared of final tax evasion charge

Billionaires’ personal tax in the United States is estimated to be close to 0.5 per cent and as low as zero in otherwise high-tax France, the Observatory estimated.