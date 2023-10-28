Dutch PM Mark Rutte signals interest in Nato’s top job

Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday he would be interested in succeeding Jens Stoltenberg as secretary general of Nato , although he only saw a small chance of being picked for the job.

“Such a role would be interesting as it would offer the chance to contribute for a few years on the international stage in a period of dramatic global changes,” Rutte said in an interview with radio station Den Haag FM.

“But there is a very big chance, given the political support for it, that this job will go to a European woman, which would also be very good.”

Rutte, who unexpectedly announced his departure from Dutch politics in July soon after handing in the resignation of his fourth cabinet, said he did not know if he was considered a front-runner for the role as head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and would not start a personal campaign.