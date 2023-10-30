South China Morning Post
Britain
A bird’s eye view of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) in Cheltenham, Britain. Photo: Shutterstock
WorldEurope

UK man jailed 13 years for attempted murder of US woman based at British intelligence agency

  • Joshua Bowles, a former worker at the intelligence agency GCHQ, had repeatedly stabbed the US National Security Agency employee
  • Calling it a ‘politically-motivated attack’, a UK court sentenced Bowles to a minimum of 13 years in jail
Reuters
Reuters
Why you can trust SCMP
A former British intelligence worker who tried to kill a US National Security Agency (NSA) employee in a “premeditated, targeted and vicious attack” was jailed on Monday for 13 years.

Joshua Bowles, 29, repeatedly stabbed the unnamed woman, who was working at British intelligence agency GCHQ, in March near its base at Cheltenham in Western England.

Bowles had previously worked at GCHQ, but was no longer working there when he carried out the attack.

He told police after his arrest: “The target was selected for her employment at the NSA. Due to the size and resourcing, American intelligence represents the largest contributor within the intelligence community, so made sense as the symbolic target. I consider GCHQ just as guilty.”

Bowles, who lived in Cheltenham, pleaded guilty in August to the attempted murder of the woman, known only as 99230. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a man who tried to stop the attack.

Prosecutor Duncan Penny told London’s Old Bailey on Friday that Bowles had launched the attack outside a leisure centre in Cheltenham after researching two other US nationals who had also worked for the NSA at GCHQ.

In one of his police interviews, Bowles said: “The system is rigged. I believe the intelligence community helps ensure this rigging, this view has been reinforced by my time working at GCHQ.”

Penny said Bowles’ motivations “demonstrate that his use of serious violence against 99230 was designed to influence the UK government, by inference, not to work with or not to work as closely with the US National Security Agency and/or was designed to intimidate those working at GCHQ”.
A view of the US National Security Agency. The victim was an NSA employee and based in the UK GCHQ when she was attacked by Joshua Bowles. Photo: Reuters

Penny also said Bowles described himself as a terrorist after the attack, saying to one witness: “I make a pretty shit terrorist, don’t I?”

Bowles’ lawyer Tim Forte argued Bowles carried out the attack as a result of his social isolation and depression, combined with his grievance against GCHQ.

“He is not a terrorist, this is not a terrorist act,” Forte said.

However, Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb said on Monday that Bowles had carried out a “politically-motivated attack” and sentenced Bowles to a minimum of 13 years in jail.

