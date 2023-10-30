A former British intelligence worker who tried to kill a US National Security Agency (NSA) employee in a “premeditated, targeted and vicious attack” was jailed on Monday for 13 years.

Joshua Bowles, 29, repeatedly stabbed the unnamed woman, who was working at British intelligence agency GCHQ, in March near its base at Cheltenham in Western England.

Bowles had previously worked at GCHQ, but was no longer working there when he carried out the attack.

He told police after his arrest: “The target was selected for her employment at the NSA. Due to the size and resourcing, American intelligence represents the largest contributor within the intelligence community, so made sense as the symbolic target. I consider GCHQ just as guilty.”

Bowles, who lived in Cheltenham, pleaded guilty in August to the attempted murder of the woman, known only as 99230. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a man who tried to stop the attack.