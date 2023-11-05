Croatian minister apologises over awkward kiss for Germany’s Baerbock

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman has apologised after greeting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock with a kiss during an EU meeting, a gesture that drew criticism as inappropriate.

Radman said he was not immediately aware that he had possibly embarrassed his German counterpart with the overly friendly greeting during a meeting of foreign ministers from the EU and several countries in the process of joining the EU in Berlin on Thursday.

“Maybe it was an awkward moment,” Radman said, according to Croatian media.

“If someone saw something bad in it, then I apologise to whoever took it that way.”

German Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock gets off a government plane in Yerevan, Armenia on Friday. Photo: dpa

Due to his plane being delayed, he saw Baerbock only at the “family photo” in which all the EU ministers gathered to pose together, Radman continued.