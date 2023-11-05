Airport terminal buildings in the northern German city of Hamburg have been evacuated, along with several aircraft, after an armed man in a car with a child passenger drove onto the apron, an airport spokeswoman said on Saturday evening.

“We are currently assuming this is a hostage situation,” a spokesman for the Hamburg police told dpa.

According to the federal police, an armed man broke through a gate with his vehicle at around 8pm and drove onto the airport apron. He had a gun and had already fired it twice into the air, according to federal police spokesman Thomas Gerbert.

It has since been confirmed that there is a child in the car with the man. It was unclear whether there was a second child in the vehicle, as initially suspected.

Fire department vehicles arrive at Hamburg Airport on Saturday after a vehicle broke through security and entered the premises. Photo: dpa via AP

The man’s wife had previously contacted the state police about a possible child abduction, according to the spokesman.