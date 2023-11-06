Ukraine said on Sunday it had opened a criminal investigation after a Russian missile strike killed multiple soldiers during what media reports said was an “award ceremony” near the frontline this week.

At least 20 soldiers were reported to have been killed in the attack, which local media said took place on Friday as a brigade gathered to receive awards in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region.

“This is a tragedy that could have been avoided,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening address on Sunday.

“A criminal investigation has been registered into the tragedy,” he added.

Agence France-Presse was not able to immediately verify the circumstances of the strike or the number of people killed.