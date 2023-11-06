Images of Muslim travellers in collective prayer at a French airport have caused controversy, with the government on Monday vowing ‘firmness’ and the airport operator describing the incident as regrettable.

The pictures shared virally on Sunday through social media showed several dozen travellers in the departures hall of Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris praying together ahead of a flight to Jordan.

The controversy sparked by the images comes as tensions rise in France over the war between Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel.

France is home to large Muslim and Jewish communities.

Transport Minister Clement Beaune wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that airport authorities were fully committed to implementing rules and vowed “firmness”.