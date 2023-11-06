Russia’s Vladimir Putin to run for election and stay in power until at least 2030: report
- Putin will run in the March presidential election and preparations for his participation are underway, according to several sources
- Putin has yet to decide whether to run for the election, says Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in response to media queries
Putin, who was handed the presidency by Boris Yeltsin on the last day of 1999, has already served as president for longer than any other Russian ruler since Josef Stalin, beating even Leonid Brezhnev’s 18-year tenure.
Putin turned 71 on October 7.
The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of Kremlin politics, said that news of Putin’s decision had trickled down and that advisers were now preparing for the campaign and a Putin election.
For Putin, who opinion polls show enjoys approval ratings of 80 per cent inside Russia, the election is a formality if he runs: with the support of the state, the state media and almost no mainstream public dissent, he is certain to win.
“The decision has been made – he will run,” said one of the sources who has knowledge of planning. A choreographed hint is due to come within a few weeks, another source said, confirming a Kommersant newspaper report last month.
Another source, also acquainted with the Kremlin’s thinking, confirmed that a decision had been made and that Putin’s advisers were preparing for Putin’s participation. Three other sources said the decision had been made: Putin will run.
“The world we look out upon is very dangerous,” said one of the sources.
A foreign diplomatic source, who also requested anonymity, said Putin made the decision recently and that the announcement would come soon.
While many foreign diplomats, spies and officials say they expect Putin to stay in power for life, there has until now been no specific confirmation of his plans to run in the March 2024 presidential election.
Putin has not made any announcements that he will run for another term and the campaign has not yet been announced, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
“The president has not made any statements” about this, Peksov said when asked about a report that Putin had decided to run.
Peskov said in September that if Putin decided to run, no one would be able to compete with him.
The Kremlin has dismissed reports that Putin was unwell as disinformation spread by the West.
While Putin may face no real competition in the election, the former KGB spy faces the most serious set of challenges any Kremlin chief has faced since Mikhail Gorbachev grappled with the crumbling Soviet Union more than three decades ago.
Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash two months to the day after the mutiny.
“Russia is facing the combined might of the West so major change would not be expedient,” one of the sources said.
For some Russians, though, the war has shown the faultlines of post-Soviet Russia.
Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny says Putin has led Russia down a strategic dead end towards ruin, building a brittle system of corrupt sycophants that will ultimately bequeath chaos rather than stability.
“Russia is going backwards,” Oleg Orlov, one of Russia’s most respected human rights campaigners, said in July. “We left Communist totalitarianism but now have returned to a different kind of totalitarianism.”
Several hundred thousand Russian and Ukrainian soldiers are estimated to have been killed or wounded in just over a year and half of war, far more than the Soviet official casualties in the entire 1979-1989 war in Afghanistan.
Before his mutiny, Prigozhin castigated Putin’s generals for the war and what he cast as its incompetent execution and warned that Russia could face revolution unless the elite got serious.
“This divide can end as in 1917 with a revolution,” Prigozhin said one month before his mutiny.