Poland’s president has tapped the current prime minister to try to form a new government even though the ruling Law and Justice party lost its parliamentary majority in a national election three weeks ago.

President Andrzej Duda made the announcement on Monday following the October 15 election in which the right-wing Law and Justice received more votes than any single party but lost to an alliance of three opposition parties.

An ally of the current government, Duda had said the two candidates for prime minister were Mateusz Morawiecki and main opposition leader Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister and top European Union official.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Photo: EPA-EFE

While his decision triggers the process of forming a new government, it nevertheless was expected to delay the establishment of a functioning government because lawmakers are not likely to give Morawiecki the necessary approval for his Cabinet. The first session of the new parliament is November 13.