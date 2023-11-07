Italy police seize US$835 million from Airbnb in tax investigation
- Prosecutors in Milan accuse the accommodation site of having failed to collect a rental income tax from landlords in the period from 2017 to 2021
- Airbnb said it was ‘surprised and disappointed’ and had been in ‘discussions with the Italian tax agency since June 2023 to resolve this matter’
Italy’s financial police on Monday seized more than €779 million (US$835 million) from online accommodation service Airbnb for alleged tax evasion.
The seizure was carried out on the order of Milan prosecutors, who accuse the site of having failed to collect a rental income tax from landlords in the period from 2017 to 2021.
Airbnb did not collect the required 21 per cent flat rate tax on all short-term rentals, according to a summary of the accusation signed by Milan prosecutor Marcello Viola and published by the financial police.
Police investigate after spycam found in Chinese couple’s Malaysia Airbnb room
The company said it was “surprised and disappointed” over the seizure, saying it had been in “active discussions with the Italian tax agency since June 2023 to resolve this matter”.
“We are confident that we have acted in full compliance with the law and intend to exercise our rights with respect to this issue,” it said in a statement to Agence France-Presse.
Airbnb use has grown dramatically in recent years from the United States right across the world, with the service allowing users to find accommodation in a private home rather than a hotel.
The company said it has made a legal challenge to the law, which dates to 2017, and which requires short-term rental platforms which process payments to withhold host income tax.
Malaysian island imposes partial ban on Airbnb to tame rowdy tourists
The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled in 2022 that member states could require short-term rental platforms to collect income taxes.
The company also pointed out that in October 2023, an Italian court upheld the CJEU’s ruling.
Airbnb slammed the law’s “inherent complexity and uncertainty”, but said it “continues to believe that it is not subject” to it, following the CJEU’s ruling.