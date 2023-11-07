Italy police seize US$835 million from Airbnb in tax investigation

Italy’s financial police on Monday seized more than €779 million (US$835 million) from online accommodation service Airbnb for alleged tax evasion.

The seizure was carried out on the order of Milan prosecutors, who accuse the site of having failed to collect a rental income tax from landlords in the period from 2017 to 2021.

Airbnb did not collect the required 21 per cent flat rate tax on all short-term rentals, according to a summary of the accusation signed by Milan prosecutor Marcello Viola and published by the financial police.

The company said it was “surprised and disappointed” over the seizure, saying it had been in “active discussions with the Italian tax agency since June 2023 to resolve this matter”.