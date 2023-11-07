What to know about the UK’s King’s Speech

Charles III will deliver the first King’s Speech in Britain in seven decades on Tuesday.

Here are some key facts about the ceremonial address that opens a new parliamentary year:

Despite its name, the address is not written by the monarch but by the government which uses it to detail the laws it proposes to make over the coming months.

This year’s is particularly important because it will outline the policies on which Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to fight next year’s expected general election.