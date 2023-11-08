British police came under mounting government pressure on Wednesday to ban a pro-Palestinian rally scheduled to take place in London on the day the country commemorates its war dead.

Organisers have resisted pleas from Sunak and London’s Metropolitan Police to postpone the demonstration when tens of thousands of people are expected to demand a ceasefire in the month-old conflict.

The force’s chief, Mark Rowley, has said the rally does not meet the threshold for requesting a government order to stop it going ahead.

Rowley said such a ban was “incredibly rare” and a “last resort” where there is a serious threat of disorder.