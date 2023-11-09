Transsexual people can be baptised Catholic, serve as godparents, Vatican says

Transsexual people can be godparents at Roman Catholic baptisms, witnesses at religious weddings and receive baptism themselves, the Vatican’s doctrinal office said on Wednesday, responding to questions from a bishop.

The department, known as the Dicastery of the Doctrine of the Faith, was vague however, in response to a question of whether a same-sex couple could have a Church baptism for an adopted child or one obtained through a surrogate mother.

Bishop Jose Negri of Santo Amaro in Brazil sent the doctrinal office six questions in July regarding LGBTQ people and their participation in the sacraments of baptism and matrimony.

The three pages of questions and answers were signed by the department’s head, Argentine Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, and approved by Pope Francis on October 31. They were posted in Italian on the department’s website on Wednesday.

Francis, 86, has tried to make the church more welcoming to the LGBTQ community without changing church teachings, including one saying that same-sex attraction is not sinful but same-sex acts are.