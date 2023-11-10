Teen gunman kills fellow student at German high school

A school shooting in the town of Offenburg in southwestern Germany on Thursday left one 15-year-old student dead and another in custody, police said.

The suspected gunman, also 15 years old, was detained shortly after the midday shooting, which prompted a major response from police across the region.

The teenager entered a ninth grade classroom and fired at least one shot from a handgun at a classmate.

Police and prosecutors believe the suspect acted alone and said initial investigations revealed a previous relationship between the alleged perpetrator and his victim.

Police officers are seen near the scene of a school shooting in Offenburg, Germany on Thursday. Photo: dpa

The suspect was remanded in custody in prison on suspicion of manslaughter.