Former UK PM David Cameron returns to government, Suella Braverman out

Former British leader David Cameron was named the country’s new foreign secretary on Monday, in a surprise appointment made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he reshuffled his top team.

Cameron, who was Britain’s leader from 2010 to 2016 before quitting after losing the Brexit referendum, replaces James Cleverly, in an unexpected move.

Cameron said he hoped his experience as prime minister would help him deal with current international challenges, in his first comments after the announcement of his new role.

His appointment came as a surprise to seasoned politics-watchers. It is rare for a non-lawmaker to take a senior government post, and it has been decades since a former prime minister held a Cabinet job.