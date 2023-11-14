“We, in all of our conversations with the Ukrainian government, make clear that we will continue to stand by them, that we will continue to back them,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday promised a top Ukrainian official sustained US support including help to get through the winter, with Russia feared to strike Kyiv’s infrastructure again.

Blinken spoke to Yermak about “steps we can take together with Ukraine to harden its infrastructure for the upcoming winter,” Miller said.

“We, of course, in the last winter saw Russia trying to take down energy sites in Ukraine. They may very well do that again.”

Biden has sought to couple a request to Congress for US$61 billion to Ukraine with US$14 billion for Israel, but Republicans have advanced only the Israel portion and tied it to cutting the budget of the US tax collection agency.

Yermak thanked Blinken for the US support on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He also said Ukrainians were “touched” by the Halloween costumes of Blinken’s children. Blinken’s son went to a White House trick-or-treating event dressed in Zelensky’s trademark military fatigues and his daughter in the Ukrainian flag’s yellow and blue.

In Ukraine on Monday, three people were killed and 17 injured by Russian shelling on the southern city of Kherson and the surrounding area, a regional leader said, as fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces continued.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram that two people died from Russian artillery fire in the centre of city. Another 10 civilians were injured there, he said.

Outside the city, an elderly man was killed while his daughter and her two-month-old baby were among the injured.

The northern part of the Kherson region was liberated by the Ukrainian army a year ago. The southern part is still occupied by Russian troops, who shell the Ukrainian-controlled communities from the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

The Dnipro River has formed the front line since the Ukrainian advances.

Two Russian state news agencies briefly reported on an alleged withdrawal of the Russian army in the Kherson region on Monday, but retracted the report shortly after.

“The leadership of the ‘Dnipro’ grouping has decided to regroup the armed forces in more favourable positions in the east of the Dnipro [river],” the state news agency TASS reported on Monday morning. The RIA Novosti news agency broadcast a similar text.

A few minutes later, both announced that the reports had been “cancelled.”

A little later, the RBK portal also quoted the Russian Ministry of Defence as saying that it was a case of “sending a false message” and a “provocation.”

It was initially unclear what exactly was behind the incident. The military itself did not issue a corresponding statement.

However, journalists from the independent portal Meduza pointed out that Russian state media often receives ministry communications before they are officially published.

In the past, the Russian military has used the term “regrouping” to describe its own defeats and retreats, for example in the autumn of 2022 in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv.

Russia has been waging a war against Ukraine for more than 20 months now.

In recent weeks, there have been increasing reports that the Ukrainians have also crossed over to the east bank of the Dnipro as part of their counteroffensive and have already established themselves there. They have also taken control of several islands.

The Ukrainian government has not commented publicly, and the reports could not be independently verified by dpa.

Also on Monday, Ukrainian pilots began training on US-made F-16 fighter jets in Romania, according to Romanian Defence Minister Angel Tîlvăr and his Dutch counterpart, Kajsa Ollongren.

The two ministers formally opened the European F-16 Training Centre (EFTC) at the Borcea airbase near Fetești, 150km (93 miles) east of the capital Bucharest.

It is estimated that the pilot training will take at least six months. It is unclear when Ukraine will actually be able to deploy the combat aircraft in the war zone.

Additional reporting by dpa