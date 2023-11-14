Finland has registered a growing number of undocumented migrants at the Russian border, according to official figures.

In a change from its normal policy, Russia is currently allowing them to continue their journey to Finland despite the lack of documents, broadcaster YLE reported Interior Minister Mari Rantanen as saying on Tuesday.

“This is a case of illegal entry,” she said at a press conference.

Rantanen said the government was considering limiting the number of border crossings or creating centralised entry points. A border closure was also conceivable, but the government would not immediately resort to the harshest measures.