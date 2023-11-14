Finland registers increased number of undocumented migrants at Russia border
- In a change from its usual policy, Russia is allowing them to continue their journey to Finland despite the lack of documentation
- Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said it was ‘a case of illegal entry’ and a border closure was possible. Most migrants were from the Middle East
Finland has registered a growing number of undocumented migrants at the Russian border, according to official figures.
In a change from its normal policy, Russia is currently allowing them to continue their journey to Finland despite the lack of documents, broadcaster YLE reported Interior Minister Mari Rantanen as saying on Tuesday.
“This is a case of illegal entry,” she said at a press conference.
Rantanen said the government was considering limiting the number of border crossings or creating centralised entry points. A border closure was also conceivable, but the government would not immediately resort to the harshest measures.
Figures show that 71 people without valid papers were registered at the border last week, and a total of 60 on Monday and Tuesday.
Most of them came from the Middle East. Some had spent some time in Russia, but others were just travelling through.
Border guards told YLE on Monday that Russia was allowing asylum seekers with bicycles to cross the border, although Finland had banned this in the southeast since Thursday.
Jukka Lukkari, deputy head of the border guard in southeast Finland, said that people from countries including Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Somalia had arrived last week, but no Ukrainians.
At least in some cases, international criminal groups were involved in the arrivals.
Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen has announced that she will raise the issue at next week’s meeting of EU foreign ministers.