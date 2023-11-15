Sacked British minister Suella Braverman launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday, accusing him of betraying both her and the country.

Popular on the right of the party, Braverman kept quiet on Monday after being fired, but published a letter to Sunak on Tuesday that could mark the start of a campaign to replace him if, as polls predict, the Conservatives lose an election expected next year.

She accused Sunak of betraying a promise to do “whatever it takes” to stop the boats and illegal migration, on the eve of a Supreme Court ruling on whether the government can go ahead with its plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.

She also said Sunak broke a series of promises he made to her so she would serve under him as prime minister.

“Someone needs to be honest: your plan is not working, we have endured record election defeats, your resets have failed and we are running out of time. You need to change course urgently,” Braverman said in the letter, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, referring to Conservative defeats in local votes under his leadership.